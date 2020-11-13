MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Fire Marshal Division reports that the fire department in Plato is currently out of commission due to COVID-19 cases.
As of now, it’s the only department that’s been shut down because of the pandemic, but the state is monitoring other departments currently managing outbreaks.
The fire marshal division says that there are significant outbreaks in the fire departments in Bloomington and Hutchinson.
There are just over 20 other fire departments statewide that are reporting COVID-19 cases, but which the state does not consider as urgent as the ones in those two cities.
Those cities include places like Stillwater, Glencoe, Minnetonka, Coon Rapids, Sauk Rapids, Marshall, Eagan, and Inver Grove Heights, among others. All those departments departments are listed as available for service.
“COVID-19 is a serious illness that can affect anyone, including firefighters,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said. “We are working with fire service leaders to make sure they have what they need to continue doing what they do best: keeping their communities safe.”
The fire marshal division said that there are plans in place to have mutual aid partners provide help with fires and other emergency services if needed.
