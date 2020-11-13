Comments (5)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A portion of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was evacuated Friday evening after reports of a security threat.
MnDOT cameras showed a large police presence on the roadways around the airport. Inbound access to Terminal 1 has been closed off.
A spokesperson for the airport said that after they received word of the potential threat, airport police evacuated a portion of Terminal 1 in and around the north end of the airport mall.
Officers conducted a sweep of the area pertaining to the purported security threat, and say they are giving the all-clear to reopen.
More on WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.