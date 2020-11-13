CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A portion of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was evacuated Friday evening after reports of a security threat.

MnDOT cameras showed a large police presence on the roadways around the airport. Inbound access to Terminal 1 has been closed off.

A spokesperson for the airport said that after they received word of the potential threat, airport police evacuated a portion of Terminal 1 in and around the north end of the airport mall.

Officers conducted a sweep of the area pertaining to the purported security threat, and say they are giving the all-clear to reopen.

