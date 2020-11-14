Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man has escaped from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Bellanger, 33, fled on foot from the property around 4 p.m. on Friday.
He was being transferred to the secure wing of the facility when he took off. Deputies arrived a short time later and began following his tracks in the snow, which led them to Shady Lane on Caribou Lake. However, they were not able to find him.
A K9 unit arrived and followed the tracks approximately four miles through the woods, ending up on Lindahl Road, where they lost track of him again.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Bellanger’s whereabouts to contact them.
