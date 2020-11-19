Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Moorhead Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old man.
Marwan Asaad was last seen on Nov. 12, wearing a gray winter jacket and black pants. Authorities believe he was driving a 2010 Hyndai Elantra with Minnesota license plate DNS366.
At this time, there is no indication of where he could be.
According to Moorhead Police, Asaad speaks very little English. He is from Kurdistan and has been in the U.S. for about a year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.
–
More On WCCO.com:
You must log in to post a comment.