MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the restaurant industry reacts to the announcement of relaxed indoor dining restrictions, Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 2,346 more virus cases and 67 more deaths. Meanwhile, more than 81,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
With the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) update, the state has now recorded 5,528 deaths associated with COVID-19, with 64% of those deaths being in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The state is now approaching nearly 430,000 COVID-19 cases recorded since the pandemic began. Of those who contracted the virus, 406,910 patients no longer need to isolate themselves. MDH does not track cases over time to determine whether these patients have fully recovered.
After a dip in daily testing the last couple days, 23,668 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. Over 3 million people have been tested in the state overall.
MDH says 67,869 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 13,251 doses of Modern vaccine have been administered in the state. Check out MDH’s COVID vaccine administration overview here. MDH notes administered numbers reflect only what MDH is in charge of. Some vaccines that have been given to Minnesota were given to other places to administer. Those administered numbers are not known.
In hospitals, there are 140 people with COVID-19 needing intensive care unit (ICU) beds and an additional 677 people needing non-ICU beds as of Tuesday.
The state’s rolling positivity rate is still hovering above 6%.
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce relaxed restrictions for restaurants during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, including the reopening of indoor dining at 50% capacity. The press conference will be streaming on CBSN Minnesota.
