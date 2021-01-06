MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Waseca Police Department says the “world changed” when Officer Arik Matson was shot and severely wounded last year.

Wednesday marked one year since Matson was shot in the head while responding to a call of a suspicious person in a neighborhood in Waseca. Since the incident, Matson has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive treatments. Matson returned home in October after a lengthy recovery at a Nebraska rehab center.

The police department released a statement Wednesday that begins with “one year ago today our world changed.”

Here’s the rest of the statement:

No one has been impacted more than Officer Arik Matson. Arik continues to recuperate and address his injuries. We think of him every single day. We miss Arik and feel incomplete without him. Honestly, it has been a year filled with mixed emotions. Anger, disbelief, heartache, gratitude and hope are just a few of the many emotions we have felt when thinking of what happened to Arik. We have tried our best to cope and some days have been better than others. We are still here and so is Arik and that is what is most important to remember. We have talked with and heard from so many kind and wonderful people throughout the entire United States. There simply are not enough words to express our gratitude to everyone who helped him, his family and our department. A simple thank you just doesn’t seem enough but we do sincerely thank each and every one of you for what you have done for Arik, his family and for us. So today we honor and recognize Arik and we are thankful. The Waseca Police Department

#MatsonStrong

In July, 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder for shooting Matson. He was sentenced in November to 35 years in prison.

During the sentencing, Matson told the court he doesn’t remember getting shot, saying, “One day you have everything, the next day it’s gone.”

Matson said if he were to do it all over again, he would still take that call.

“To all my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, thank you for all your support. And stay strong,” Matson said.