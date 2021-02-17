MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All three of the former Minneapolis police officers accused of aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd last spring case have now filed new motions to dismiss the charges.
On Tuesday, Tou Thao’s attorney filed a motion of dismissal on the basis that prosecutors allegedly leaked details of a failed plea deal to the New York Times. Attorneys for J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane followed suit Wednesday.
The article said fellow former officer Derek Chauvin — who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes — had agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder before former United States Attorney General Bill Barr intervened and halted the deal.
Lawyers for Kueng and Lane accuse Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison of committing prosecutorial misconduct. Ellison released a statement Wednesday saying, “It’s sad that the defense would stoop to peddling baseless conspiracy theories rather than prepare a serious defense of their client to address the grave crimes with which he is charged.”
