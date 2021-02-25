MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the police officers who shot and killed a man they say fired first after a chase through the north metro last weekend.

The chase ended near the city of Braham with an exchange of gunfire between Dominic Koch and officers Grant Breems and Tim Evens of the Blaine Police Department, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA said Koch shot first and the officers’ return fire killed him.

A third officer, Jake Sorteberg of the Anoka Police Department, deployed a K-9 named Bravo, who the BCA says Koch shot. Bravo is recovering at home with his handler.

Another suspect, Joseph Heroff, was charged earlier this week with first-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The chase began at a Kohl’s in Blaine, where officers responded to a report of shoplifting. Authorities said they found Heroff and Koch fleeing the scene and pursued them on Highway 65.

The fatal exchange occurred near Highway 107 when Heroff and Koch abandoned their vehicle.

All of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. The BCA investigation is ongoing.