MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The defense in the Derek Chauvin trial is expected to call medical experts on Wednesday as it attempts to sow doubt on whether the former Minneapolis police officer’s actions killed George Floyd, rather than underlying health conditions or drug use. It remains unknown if Chauvin will take the stand in his own defense.

Court is expected to resume at 8:45 a.m. with a motions hearing. Per the court’s schedule, testimony will start around 9:30 a.m. The defense is expected to call a medical expert to testify on Floyd’s cause of death and toxicology results, as earlier testimony showed that Floyd had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

The defense began making its case to the jury Tuesday morning after the state rested following 11 days of testimony from medical experts, police officers and witnesses who begged Chauvin on May 25 to stop kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other former officers are also charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin; their trial is set for August.

On Tuesday, the defense called six witnesses, including Shawanda Hill, who was with Floyd in a vehicle outside Cup Foods when officers approached him. Hill testified that Floyd was talkative and jovial inside the south Minneapolis convenience store, but when they were in the car, Hill said he began nodding off. She testified that that she had to wake him when the Cup Foods workers came to talk to him about using a fake $20 bill and when officers arrived at 38th and Chicago.

Also on the stand Tuesday was a use-of-force expert, Barry Brodd, who said that Chauvin’s actions during the arrest where justified. Brodd’s testimony countered not only the prosecution’s experts, but the half-dozen Minneapolis police officers — including Chief Medaria Arradondo — who testified that Chauvin’s use of force was deadly and against department policy.

On cross examination, prosecutor Steve Schleicher used body-worn camera video in an attempt to shake Brodd. He asked the retired police officer from California how Floyd was being “non-compliant” when he was lying prone, in handcuffs with three officers on top of him. “A compliant person would have their hands in the small of their back and just be resting comfortably, versus like he’s still moving around,” Brodd said.

“Did you say ‘resting comfortably’?” Schleicher responded.

“Or laying comfortably,” Brodd said.

“Resting comfortably, on the pavement,” Schleicher said.

The defense also showed video of a May 2019 arrest where Floyd allegedly ingested an opiate as officers approached the car. A short clip of the body-worn camera footage was allowed to be shown in court as Floyd’s behavior was deemed similar to the arrest outside of Cup Foods nearly a year later, where he also ingested pills during the arrest.

Michelle Moseng, the former Hennepin County paramedic who assessed Floyd after the 2019 arrest, testified that Floyd told her that he was addicted to opioids, and had been consuming “seven to nine [Percocet] pills every 20 minutes or so.” Moseng also said Floyd’s blood pressure was dangerously high, and he was sent to the hospital for observation.

Another point of focus for the defense was the crowd of bystanders who watched Floyd’s arrest and could be heard on video yelling at the officers. Minneapolis Park Police officer Peter Chang testified that the crowd was “loud and aggressive,” distracting him from his duties as he provided backup to the arresting officers.

The trial is happening as tensions remain high in the Twin Cities over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a suburb just north of Minneapolis. More than 60 people were arrested overnight as protesters and police clashed outside the city’s police department for a third night in a row.

The officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, resigned from the force on Tuesday. Charges could be filed against her on Wednesday.