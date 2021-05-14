MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following an executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz ending the statewide mask mandate, the University of Minnesota has lifted their mask requirement for fully vaccinated students and staff.
In a letter penned Friday afternoon, University President Joan Gabel said the new policy would apply to all university buildings, venues, and outdoor spaces. However, health clinics will still require masks and unvaccinated people are still expected to wear masks indoors.
Gabel added that building capacity limits and physical distancing requirements will remain in place until May 28 in accordance with Walz’s rollback timeline.
The university, like the Center for Disease Control, defines “fully vaccinated” as two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
At this point the university does not require students to be vaccinated, though two other Minnesota colleges – Macalester College in St. Paul and Carleton College in Northfield – are requiring all students and staff to be fully inoculated before classes start in the fall.
After a year of mixed online and in-person classes for the last year, the university is planning on a full return to campuses in the fall.
