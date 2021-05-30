MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota Sunday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths related to the virus.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the cumulative case count to 601,384, and total deaths now stand at 7,426.
Meanwhile, 5,288,830 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. More than 64% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose, while almost 59% — nearly 2.5 million people — have completed the vaccine series.
Ninety percent of the 65-plus population has received at least one dose, while 26% of the recently eligible 12-15 age group has gotten their first dose.
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced a set of incentives for Minnesotans to get vaccinated, with the goal of reaching a 70% vaccination rate by July 1. Those who have yet to be vaccinated can choose between a $25 Visa gift card, fishing license, or state park pass, among other prizes. Minnesotans who have already been vaccinated can get a free or discounted beer at one of 16 participating breweries across the state.
Since the start of the pandemic, 32,056 cases have required hospitalization, with 6,503 of those patients needing intensive care. More than 590,000 patients no longer require isolation.
In the past 24 hours, the state processed 16,625 tests. Approximately 4,258,000 people have been tested in Minnesota since March 2020.
