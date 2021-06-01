MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 51-year-old man drowned Monday in a northern Minnesota lake, marking the third water-related death over the long Memorial Day weekend.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the man, of rural Morrison County, drowned Monday afternoon in Trout Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
According to investigators, the man fell overboard while with friends on a boat. While his friends were able to pull him out of the water and attempt CPR, the man was pronounced dead by paramedics.
The man’s name has yet to be released.
Two other men drowned in Minnesota over the holiday weekend. One died after struggling in a pond in Loring Park and the other died in a Burnsville lake while trying to help his girlfriend.