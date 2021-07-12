MINNESOTA (WCCO) — A traffic stop has led to controversy for a Minnesota state representative.

A St. Paul police officer pulled over Rep. John Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, near the intersection of Seventh Street East and Wacouta Street early in the morning on July 4. According to the police department, the reason for the stop was because Thompson’s car did not have a front license plate.

Per police records, Thompson identified himself as a state lawmaker and presented a Wisconsin driver’s license. He was then cited for driving with a suspended license. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Thompson’s license was revoked on April 21, 2019 for his failure to pay child support in Ramsey County.

According to records, Thompson does not hold a Minnesota driver’s license and has never had a driver’s license issued by Minnesota, but you can have action taken on your driving record in Minnesota even if you do not hold a valid license. And a license can be suspended because of child support. His license was reinstated Wednesday after taking care of the child support issue.

Thompson responded to the ticket by accusing the officer of racially profiling him, but the sergeant reiterated the stop was for the license plate, which is required by state law. Two days after he was cited, Thompson spoke at an event marking the five-year anniversary of Philando Castile’s death. When speaking, he alluded to the weekend incident, saying that he’d been racially profiled and pulled over for “driving while Black.” He is calling for the swift release of body camera video in cases of alleged police abuse, but he has not given the OK to the release the video of his encounter.

In response, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a social media post that he reviewed the body-worn camera footage of the stop and spoke with the officer. He concluded the stop “had absolutely nothing to do with the driver’s race.”

“Simply put, the traffic stop was by the books,” Axtell said Friday. “I’m dismayed and disappointed by the state representative’s response to the stop. Rather than taking responsibility for his own decisions and actions, he attempted to deflect, cast aspersions and deny any wrongdoing.”

Gov. Tim Walz told WCCO he thinks that the body camera video should be released.

“I think you clear a lot of this up by releasing that. If we are asking the police to release videos and everything I would have the expectation we would release them in all cases,” Walz said.

When WCCO first requested the body camera and dash camera video of the stop, police cited Minnesota law and said it will be kept private until the case is resolved. However, SPPD is now talking with the city attorney to see if they can release the video.

Thompson denied WCCO’s request for interview Friday. He told the St. Paul Pioneer Press, though, that he did not know his license was suspended. He also told the newspaper he kept his Wisconsin driver’s license and had not switched it over to a Minnesota one.

WCCO looked at a copy of the ticket issued by St. Paul police to Thompson. On the ticket, it says his home address is on Blair Avenue in St. Paul. The problem is that this house is not in his district, and state law requires state representatives to live in their district. Also, his filing papers with the Minnesota secretary of state’s office show he apparently crossed out a home address, instead providing a PO box. He also checked a box saying he wants his address to remain private.

The box is for those with orders of protection or a police report showing they have been threatened. And checking the box means providing a separate form with a home address listed. The secretary of state’s office says Rep. Thompson’s separate form is not a public document.

WCCO wanted to ask Secretary of State Steve Simon if any of this was a violation of state law, but we did not get a comment from him. The secretary of state’s communications director Peter Batz-Gallagher gave us this statement: “We don’t have any legal authority to take action. We don’t have guns and badges.”

WCCO was told House Speaker Melissa Hortman is on vacation and didn’t have a comment. House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler also did not have a comment. DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released this statement Sunday night, expressing his disappointment with Thompson’s accusation of racial profiling:

Nobody is above the law, including our elected officials,” Martin said. “We expect all of our elected officials, regardless of party, to not only follow the law, but to hold themselves to the highest standards. Whether they like it or not, their words, actions, and behavior are going to be scrutinized by the public. As such it is important for people in positions of power and influence to model the type of behavior we expect from everyone. Representative John Thompson fell short of that standard, and I am disappointed by his recent actions.

GOP Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released this statement Monday afternoon:

We call on Rep. John Thompson to allow the body cam footage from his traffic stop to be released by the St. Paul Police Department to give transparency to the situation and issue an apology to the department. Thompson’s vitriolic actions and language last summer in Hugo to the uncertainties of his actual residency need to be addressed, answered and explained. Nobody is above the law and Minnesotans deserve honest representation in the state legislature.

GOP Rep. Eric Lucero announced his filing for a formal ethics complaint against Thompson Monday morning for an incident that occurred on June 29. Lucero said Thompson “falsely and maliciously” stated that Lucero was a racist on the House floor as the body was discussing an omnibus package related to higher education amid a special session at the Capitol.

Thompson, serving his first term in the Minnesota Legislature, has been an outspoken advocate for changing Minnesota’s laws on policing to bolster accountability. He and other DFL lawmakers supported several proposals, including one that took aim at “pretextual stops” by curtailing traffic stops for certain minor equipment violations like expired registration or missing a windshield wiper, though failure to have both license plates displayed was not included in the bill.

A DFL House staffer told WCCO Monday that Thompson will make a statement on the situation Monday or Tuesday.