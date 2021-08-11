MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plymouth police have recovered an SUV matching a description of the suspect vehicle in last month’s shooting of a youth baseball coach on Highway 169.
“Investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence,” police said in a statement.
Jay Boughton, 56, was driving home on July 6 with his son after coaching a youth baseball game when he got into an altercation with another driver on Highway 169. The driver shot him in the head, and Boughton lost control of his car, crashing into several other vehicles in a nearby apartment complex parking lot.
His 15-year-old son performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived at the scene. He was taken to North Memorial Health, where he died.
Since his death, Plymouth police have been looking for the suspect vehicle, which they believed to be a light-colored SUV. Police received hundreds of tips from the public, but struggled to find footage that showed a license plate or a clear look at the driver.
A few days after his death, a $10,000 reward was announced for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.
Boughton was laid to rest on Friday. Hundreds gathered to remember a man described as a light to many.
