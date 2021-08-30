ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — There were three homicides involving gunshot victims within hours of each other in St. Paul on Sunday, the city’s police department confirmed — the string of violence exhausting investigators tasked with responding.

“Our luck is running out. We need to put a stop to this violence,” said Natalie Davis of St. Paul police in a late Sunday night news conference. “Cops are tired – it’s heartbreaking. It’s deeply concerning.”

The most recent homicide happened Sunday night in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Earlier Sunday morning, there was a deadly shooting downtown and just three hours later, police also found another man shot dead inside a vehicle on Raspberry Island. Law enforcement is asking the public to come forward with any information.

“Every time there is a homicide in our city, detectives are called in to work these throughout the whole night,” Davis said. “We will have homicide investigators here into the next day working hard to try and bring justice to the family and the victim.”

Reports of shots fired and gunshot victims have increased over this same point last year, according to data compiled by St. Paul police.

The trio of shootings over the weekend round out 21 homicides so far this year, 18 of which have involved guns.

Reverend Darryl Spence, who has worked for years to curb violence in the community with “The God Squad,” was troubled by the news of the deadly 24 hours in St. Paul. He said people still need to come together to be part of the solution, despite the disheartening reality.

“All we can do is continue to try but at the same time, it hurts,” he said. “It hurts every morning to wake up to another homicide. We have to do something different. What? I wish I knew the answer.”

No one has been arrested in connection with any of the deadly shootings, police said.

Minneapolis and St. Paul are both part of a White House initiative aimed at boosting community violence prevention programs to curtail gun violence.