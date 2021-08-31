MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say an arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man over the weekend.
According to police, Lavonte Baymond Love was driving an SUV in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when someone in another vehicle opened fire. Love was fatally wounded by gunfire and was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital a short time later.
No other passengers in Love’s vehicle were struck.
Police announced Tuesday that a 37-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on the 600 block of Cook Avenue in connection to the fatal shooting. SWAT officers took him into custody Monday afternoon. He's been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and a third-degree criminal sexual conduct warrant.
Following the shooting, police said preliminary information indicated that the shooting may have been a road rage incident, but police ruled that out after further investigation. Now, police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute that occurred earlier in the evening at another location.
The shooting marks the city's 21st homicide. It was also one of three deadly shootings that occurred in the city over the weekend.
WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are officially charged.
