MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The state announced on Friday two additional COVID-19 testing sites in Minneapolis and Lino Lakes, as Minnesota sees a rise in cases and the Delta variant spreads.
In Minneapolis, the testing site will be returning to the Convention Center in downtown. It will be open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Wednesday.
The Lino Lakes site will be at the former YMCA, and will be open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting Sept. 13.
Late last week, the Minnesota Department of Health added two other testing locations in the metro area: one at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, and one at the former DMV in Bloomington, on Logan Avenue South.
“As more and more Minnesotans get vaccinated, testing remains a critical component of our strategy to protect our communities from COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. She noted students returning to school, and the importance of testing as activities move inside for the colder weather.
Walk-ins are welcome at the community testing sites, though visitors can also schedule their appointment time here.
