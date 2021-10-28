MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd sat down to share their experience in the courtroom with CNN’s Don Lemon, just days before their names will officially be made public due to a court order.

Judge Peter Cahill’s order will make the names of all 15 jurors public on Nov. 1, along with the written questionnaires from all the 109 potential jurors. The seven jurors who spoke to Lemon said they wanted to do a single interview together, before their identities were released.

Lemon’s interview with the five jurors and two alternates will air Thursday night, and will offer an inside look into how they came to the decision to convict Chauvin on all three counts, their desire to hear from Chauvin himself, and how they worry for their safety after Nov. 1.

Lemon also asked how the jurors felt about the racial implications of their decision.

“Race wasn’t even mentioned in the three-and-a-half weeks that we were in that courtroom. And it was never mentioned during deliberations,” said juror Sherri Belton Hardeman.

“I think we got here because of systemic racism within the system because of what’s been going on,” said juror Nicole Deters. “That’s how we got to a courtroom in the first place. But when it came down to all three verdicts it was based on the evidence and the facts, 100%.”

TONIGHT: @donlemon speaks to jurors from the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Don shared clips from the exclusive interview on CNN's @NewDay. Watch: pic.twitter.com/j4DJt9khz4 — Don Lemon Tonight (@DonLemonTonight) October 28, 2021

Before Lemon’s interview, two jurors and one alternate had come forward.

In an interview with WCCO shortly after the conviction on April 20, juror Brandon Mitchell shared the mental toll sitting in the courtroom had on him, saying that “you’re watching somebody die every day over and over again on video. You’re watching somebody die on instant replay, in real life.”

But Mitchell said he felt the responsibility, as a young Black man, to be in the deliberation room. The key testimony for him came from Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and breathing expert, who said that a healthy person would have died if they were restrained as Floyd was: lying prone, in handcuffs and with a knee pressed against his neck and back.

Alternate juror Lisa Christensen also came forward after the conviction, saying Tobin’s testimony, as well as eyewitness accounts were key to the prosecution’s case.

The jurors convicted Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin has since filed an appeal for his conviction. He also faces a federal trial on charges alleging he violated Floyd’s civil rights by pinning him to the pavement with his knee.

Lemon’s interview with the jurors will air at 11 p.m. Thursday.