MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 testing capacity is expanding statewide.

The expansion includes the opening of three new community testing sites, with two being located in the Twin Cities area. The state also secured 1.8 million more at-home rapid tests for schools to distribute directly to families.

Long line at the @mnhealth Bloomington #COVID19 testing site. People are telling me it’s taking about 45-60 min to get through.@GovTimWalz is taking questions from the press today at 2:30pm. @WCCO will be there to ask about testing expansion plans #WCCO pic.twitter.com/zblaxm6qXf — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) January 4, 2022

The announcement comes amid increased demand for post-holiday testing throughout the country. At MSP Airport Monday, testing was limited to appointments only to prevent crowding.

“Testing is a key tool for Minnesotans looking to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19 – especially the new, contagious Omicron variant,” Walz said. “That’s why we’re expanding the testing options available across Minnesota by opening new community testing sites and providing more at-home rapid tests to communities and schools.”

Walz says he has directed the National Guard to operate the additional testing sites at armories in Anoka and Cottage Grove. More information on location, hours and appointments will be released in the days ahead.

Another site will open in North Branch at a former Nike Outlet Store located at 38500 Tanger Drive. It will launch on Jan. 10. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also available.

The 1.8 million at-home rapid tests for Minnesota schools is in addition to the 1 million announced in December.

“In addition to the state’s free rapid and PCR community testing sites and no-cost at-home testing program, the state’s free school testing options allow each educational institution to determine the best testing strategy for them,” the governor’s office said in a release.

In an effort to address those disproportionately affected by the pandemic, the state will also distribute 150,000 free at-home rapid antigen tests in a partnership with local public health, tribal health, food banks and MDH’s COVID-19 Community Coordinators.

Testing locations can be found here.