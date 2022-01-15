MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has declared Jan. 15, 2022 to be “Medaria Arradondo Day,” as the city’s first Black police chief retires after a 30-year career with the department.
Arradondo announced last month that he would retire and not seek a third term. He said he was “blessed beyond measure” to serve the people of Minneapolis.
In the declaration, Frey says that Arradondo has “embodied decency, community, and courage in his historic tenure” and “has been unabashed in his commitment to truth, justice and transparency.”
Arradondo was named chief of police in 2017 after the resignation of former chief Janeé Harteau in the wake of the Justine Ruszczyk-Damond shooting.
During his second term in office, the Minneapolis Police Department became a national focal point following the murder of George Floyd by former officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been sentenced to over 22 years in prison. Arradondo said the murder and subsequent unrest did not factor into his decision to retire.
In 2007, he was one of four high-ranking Black officers to sue the department for discrimination. They settled for $740,000. Fourteen years later, he became the face of the successful campaign against a ballot amendment to replace the MPD with a reimagined department of public safety.
Saturday is Arradondo’s last day in office. Amelia Huffman will serve as interim chief.