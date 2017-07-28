Victim Of Downtown Mpls. Parking Ramp Stabbing Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The woman who died after being stabbed in a parking ramp in downtown Minneapolis last week has been identified.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified her as 31-year-old Mai Yer Cha, of St. Paul. The ME said Cha died of a sharp force injury to the chest.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just before 1 a.m. Cha and a group of women were walking to her car in Ramp B at 516 Second Avenue North.
While walking to her car, a man with a knife took Cha’s purse and stabbed her in the chest.
Police responded to the scene and administered first aid before she was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.
Authorities identified the suspect as 44-year-old Benjamin Love, of Minneapolis. He was arrested on July 20 and booked into Hennepin County Jail on robbery and assault charges. After Cha’s death, the charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.
Police said a second woman suffered a minor cut to her hand during the altercation.
Love is in custody with $1 million bail and awaiting sentencing.