Bus Crash Victim’s Mom: ‘I Don’t Know If I’m Going To Get My Old Son Back’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a teenager who was badly hurt in a horrific St. Paul bus crash last month is optimistic he will make a full recovery.

Markus Johnson, 19, suffered serious brain injuries when 26-year-old Tyler Randall Bjelland’s vehicle sliced through a Metro Transit bus at Dale Street and Charles Avenue on July 21.

Passenger Kenneth Foster was killed in the crash. Witnesses say Bjelland appeared drunk at the scene.

Markus’ parents, LaShonna and Rasu Kyles, say they are grateful for all the support.

“It was a nightmare and it still is to a point because I don’t know if I’m going to get my old son back,” LaShonna said. “It’s going to be a very long road so we’re not sure how long the road’s going to be. But we’re optimistic and hoping he has a full recovery, but right now we’re just, you know, happy he’s with us.”

LaShonna says she has been at Markus’ side since the accident on July 21.

“I was there a night ago and he actually said, ‘Hi Mom.’ So that was a big moment for me that he knew who I was,” LaShonna said.

She says she’s happy that her son is making small steps to getting better.

“He’s improving, he’s opening his eyes now, he’s able to follow basic commands,” she said.

The Kyles are thankful for all the prayers and support from the community. They especially want to thank Kenneth Foster’s family.

“They sent some flowers to the hospital for Markus and I couldn’t really believe that they were thinking about our son and what we were going through … during their time,” she said.

A large portion of Markus’ skull has been removed, but this family has faith that he will make a full recovery.

Markus is a graduate of St. Paul Central High School, and he is currently studying to be a counselor at St. Paul College.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Markus and his family.

Bjelland is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide.