MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney said the deputy involved in the shooting of a 47-year-old Twin Cities man last spring was justified in using deadly force.

Darren Jahnke was shot to death on the night of Easter Sunday in 2017.

Investigators said someone called 911 to report a suspicious RV parked along a Vadnais Heights road.

The scene of the deadly shooting (credit: CBS)

Two deputies initially arrived at the scene, and a woman inside the RV announced her presence, and that of Jahnke, who was sitting in the driver’s section of the vehicle.

Deputies said Jahnke refused to talk with them, so two more deputies were called in for backup.

A sign honoring victim Darren Jahnke (credit: CBS)

All four deputies — Lisa Daly, Doug Haider, Sara Naglosky and Andre Rongitsch — entered the RV, and an altercation ensued with Jahnke. A electro-shock weapon was used in an attempt to subdue him, which was unsuccessful.

Deputies said Jahnke tackled Daly and reached for her holstered handgun. Rongitsch then shot Jahnke.

None of the deputies were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said physical evidence analyzed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension corroborated the deputies’ claims that Jahnke had tried to grab Daly’s weapon.

