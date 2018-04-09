(credit: Rick Kern/WireImage)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Funk, punk rock, soul and stand-up comedy are coming to the Grandstand this year.

The Minnesota State Fair announced Monday two shows for the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The first headliner is Earth, Wind and Fire with special guest Sinbad, the comedian.

The show is slated for Aug. 26, and tickets wills run between $39 and $49.

The second headliner is 311 and The Offspring, with special guest Gym Class Heroes.

They’ll bring their Never-Ending Summer Tour to the Grandstand on Aug. 31, and tickets will run between $49 and $59.

Tickets for both Grandstand shows will go on sale Friday.

Other concerts already announced for the fair’s main stage include Niall Horan, Sugarland, and Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen.