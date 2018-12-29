MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This was the year of the NPR raccoon, the CPR squirrel and the mummified monkey — but animals weren’t the only ones getting weird in 2018. Take a look back at this year’s most offbeat headlines.

Twin Cities Family Offers Theory On Mummified Monkey In Dayton’s

The Facebook page ‘Old Minneapolis’ posted a picture of the mummified remains of a monkey found during the Dayton’s renovation in April. A Twin Cities family said it knows how the monkey died –and how it got there in the first place — in the 1960s.

Woman Rescued After Getting Head Stuck In Truck’s Exhaust Pipe

A woman made national headlines after she got her head stuck in a truck’s exhaust pipe near the Winstock Music Festival in Winsted in June.

St. Paul’s Skyscraper-Scaling Raccoon Captivates Internet

A raccoon scaling the side of a skyscraper in St. Paul in June had people all across the country watching its every move with bated breath.

St. Paul Council Candidate Arrested For Allegedly Posting Topless Pic Of Wife On Campaign Website

In July, a St. Paul city council candidate was arrested after he posted a topless picture of his wife to his campaign website.

‘Is He Giving It CPR?’: Body Camera Captures Driver Helping Squirrel

Body cameras from a Brooklyn Park police department captured officers giving high-fives to a young driver in October after he appeared to successfully give CPR to a stunned squirrel.

Don’t Netflix And Drive: Motorist Crashes On I-94

The State Patrol reminded Minnesotans in October not to Netflix and drive after a woman crashed her vehicle while watching the streaming service on her iPad.

More Birds Are Getting Drunk This Year, MN Town Advises Residents

Police said certain berries in Gilbert, Minnesota fermented earlier than usual due to an early frost, thus, causing the bird population to appear a bit more “tipsy” than normal.

Frustrated Vikings Fan Tries To Sell U.S. Bank Stadium On Craigslist

Matt B posted a Craigslist add trying to sell the downtown Minneapolis stadium for a $1 billion after the Vikings lost to the Seattle Seahawks in December. Also included with the stadium was a $84 million quarterback who, he said, can’t win against teams with winning records.

‘World Is A Better Place Without Her’: Minnesota Woman’s Obituary Goes Viral