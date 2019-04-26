  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Eugene Wynn, Fallen Officer


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Family, friends and colleagues will say goodbye Friday to Eugene Wynn, the Minnesota conservation officer who died last week in the line of duty.

Wynn, 43, died on April 19 after being thrown from a boat on Cross Lake while responding to a report of a body in the water. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Wynn’s visitation and funeral are slated to take place in Pine City.

WCCO’s Bill Hudson will report on the funeral for WCCO’s Friday newscasts.

