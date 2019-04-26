WCCO Viewers' Choice For Best Pizza In MinnesotaA stroll around this place – this time capsule – gives one the sense of how much it has impacted this neighborhood. It was Dave's recipe of embracing tradition mixed with a touch of innovation that made Cossetta a huge player in the Twin Cities pizza game.

A Ranking Of Minneapolis's Top 6 DelisTopping the list is Trieste Café. Located at in Downtown West, the deli, Mediterranean and Greek spot is the highest rated deli in Minneapolis.

The Top 4 Bike Shops In MinneapolisTopping the list is The Hub Bike Co-op, the Longfellow bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot.

Vote For Minnesota's Best PizzaThere's no such thing as a bad slice of pizza, the saying goes. But why not go for the best?

The Top 5 Breweries In MinneapolisTopping the list is The Freehouse. The brewery, breakfast, brunch and Cajun/Creole spot is the highest rated brewery in Minneapolis.

Vote For Minnesota's Best Roller RinkIt's time to get your skates on, and cue up that classic '80s boogie needle drop!