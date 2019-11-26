MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving break is coming a little early for thousands of Minnesota students.
A snow storm moving into the region has led to the cancellation of classes Wednesday at all St. Paul Public Schools, the University of Minnesota and the University of St. Thomas.
The U of M will move into reduced operations mode starting Tuesday night at 11 p.m. On-campus child care and paratransit service will not be available Wednesday, and campus bus service will switch to the night and weekend schedule. Essential employees are still expected to come to work. Normal operations will restart Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
UST will close down Tuesday at 8 p.m., and essential employees there are also expected to report to work.
All St. Paul Public Schools will also be closed Wednesday. Minneapolis Public Schools will also be closed, but that move was planned months ago.
By the way, Concordia Academy in Roseville made their closure announcement via YouTube Tuesday, adding a dose of laughs for good measure.
Snow is expected to reach the Twin Cities metro by 9 p.m. Tuesday, and will not move out until about 12 hours later on Wednesday morning.
