  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
By John Lauritsen
Filed Under:Duluth, Duluth City Council, John Lauritsen, Local TV, Spirit Mountain


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Too much snow is threatening to shorten the season at Spirit Mountain.

The Duluth destination says winter storms forced the Amsoil National Snocross race to cancel. Now it needs a $235,000 bailout from the city to make payroll.

READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Need To Live Here Anymore!’: Duluth Still Digging Out From Almost 2 Feet Of Snow

(credit: CBS)

The city council usually gives the ski hill around $275,000 a year in assistance.

Spirit Mountain brings in about $37 million to the city each year.

READ MORE: Duluth Mayor Apologizes Over City’s Slow Snow Removal

John Lauritsen

Comments