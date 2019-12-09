Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Too much snow is threatening to shorten the season at Spirit Mountain.
The Duluth destination says winter storms forced the Amsoil National Snocross race to cancel. Now it needs a $235,000 bailout from the city to make payroll.
The city council usually gives the ski hill around $275,000 a year in assistance.
Spirit Mountain brings in about $37 million to the city each year.
