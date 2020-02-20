Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Waseca Mayor Roy Srp has proclaimed February 22, 2020 as Officer Arik Matson Day.
Matson is a Waseca police officer who was shot in the head while responding to reports of a suspicious person on Jan 6.
His alleged shooter made his first court appearance in early February.
After weeks of recovery Matson is walking with assistance, speaking, and eating solid foods again, according to his family.
The mayor of Albert Lea has also announced a similar day in Matson’s honor.
