MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the weather gets warmer, Minnesota’s favorite summer activities are on the line due to COVID-19 concerns.
But the Minneapolis Aquatennial, the civic celebration of the city of Minneapolis, is still scheduled to happen.
The event, scheduled for July 22 to July 25, “is moving forward as planned,” said Leah Wong, Vice President of External Relations for the Minneapolis Downtown Council. “However, we are continuing to watch the evolving pandemic and will make decisions related to the schedule as necessary.”
The announcement comes two days after Twin Cities Pride postponed their parade and festival. Rock the Garden, the outdoor concert at the Walker Art Center was also canceled on Friday.
However the biggest sign of summer, the Minnesota State Fair is still happening, according to State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer.
To check for statewide cancelation and postponements due to COVID-19, you can click here.
