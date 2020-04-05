Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. death toll for COVID-19 tops 8,500, with more than a quarter of deaths centered in New York City. On Saturday, President Trump warned the country could be headed into its toughest weeks. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday the names of senior living homes with one or more case of COVID-19. Additionally, the CDC recommended Friday that everyone wear face masks in public settings.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:51 a.m.: Pope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday without worshipers. He was joined instead by just a handful of priests, nuns, and a reduced choir.
- 8:00 a.m.: France is now using high-speed trains, helicopters, and jets as mobile intensive care units in order to relieve hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
