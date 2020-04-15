Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was awarded $125 million on Monday from the CARES Act to cover operational costs.
Spokesperson Patrick Hogan says the funds will also help the airport make timely payments on its $1.6 billion of debt.
Additionally, Sun Country says it filed exemptions with the federal government in order to assure that they would not have to operate flights that didn’t have sufficient consumer demand. Sun Country is committed to, at minimum, four weekly flights to Orlando, Fort Myers, Phoenix and Las Vegas as part of the CARES Act deal. The airlines says they will schedule more flights if there are demands for it.
Delta Airlines will receive over $5 billion in emergency relief, and is one of 10 airlines in the agreement — all of which are expected to pay back 30% of the money they receive.
