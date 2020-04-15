Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state of Minnesota received half of the $2.1 billion allotted from the federal government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund on Wednesday.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday evening that $1,090,413,660 of the funding, that was made possible through the CARES Act, is now in Minnesota’s hands.
“The state is providing critical funding to hospitals, public health departments, and first responders as we work together to keep Minnesotans safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said.
The remainder of the money, which is expected to arrive before the end of April, will be distributed to local governments within the state.
