COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19


Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s testing capacity has now reached the 5,000 tests a day benchmark, which officials had hoped to hit earlier this week. Meanwhile, the state’s death toll is approaching 500 fatalities, and, on the national front, an announcement on last week’s jobless numbers is expected Thursday morning.

Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.

Comments