Comments
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s testing capacity has now reached the 5,000 tests a day benchmark, which officials had hoped to hit earlier this week. Meanwhile, the state’s death toll is approaching 500 fatalities, and, on the national front, an announcement on last week’s jobless numbers is expected Thursday morning.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 7:34 a.m.: Another 3.2 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last week, bringing the total number of jobless people in the country to 33 million.
- 6:21 a.m.: Officials in Washington say it could take years to track down “patient zero” in the COVID-19 outbreak.
- 6 a.m.: North Memorial is opening a new testing site in Robbinsdale that’ll be open to all showing COVID-19 symptoms.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.