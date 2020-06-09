Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In 24 hours, bars, pools and gyms will be allowed to reopen in Minnesota at reduced capacity. Also, restaurants will be able to seat indoor diners for the first time since March. Meanwhile, health officials are urging those who participated in George Floyd protests to get tested. Free tests are available in the Twin Cities every Tuesday and Wednesday for the coming weeks.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 7:36 a.m.: Canterbury Park in Shakopee is set to reopen on Wednesday. The first horse race is slated to be held at 4:40 p.m.
- 7:18 a.m.:A group of economists say that the U.S. economy entered a recession in February, ending the longest expansion on record just as the novel coronavirus began swiftly spreading across the country.
- 6:30 a.m.: Minnesota health official are encouraging those who protested George Floyd’s death or cleaned up after the riots, to get tested for COVID-19. Free testing sites have been put up in the Twin Cities, near the protest sites, and they’ll be open every Tuesday and Wednesday (noon to 6 p.m.) for the next few weeks.
