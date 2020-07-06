Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pregnant woman was fatally shot Sunday night in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 37th Street and Elliot Avenues — just a block from the George Floyd memorial site.
Officers found a woman at the scene. Emergency crews brought her to Hennepin Healthcare, where doctors managed to deliver her baby. However, the mother died shortly after.
An early report says the woman was inside a car when she was shot.
Police say another shooting victim walked into HCMC later on their own; it’s unclear if the shootings are connected.
