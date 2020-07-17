MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More Twin Cities restaurants have announced they will be shutting their doors for good, amid continuing struggles surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A nationally recognized French bistro in Wayzata is closed for good. Chef Gavin Kaysen says the staff at Bellecour has tried everything they could, but they depend on seasonal success and the pandemic has been too big of a blow.

On Instagram he said, “This has never been just a restaurant to me, it has been part of my life’s work.”

Kaysen says his other restaurants will remain open. There is also a Bellecour pop-up shop in Minneapolis’s North Loop.

Additionally, the downtown Minneapolis 508 Bar and Restaurant also announced it’s throwing in the towel amid COVID-19 restrictions.

508 Bar posted a message to customers on Facebook, saying:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that The 508 bar + restaurant has decided to close its doors, for a final time. After a very FUN 12-year run, The 508 simply cannot survive the business restrictions which stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to everyone that supported us throughout the years. We hope you enjoyed this place as much as we did!”

There have been a string of restaurant closures that have been announced in the past few months, among them the popular North Loop restaurant Bachelor Farmer and its attached speakeasy Marvel Bar, along with Moose and Sadie’s, the Minneapolis Burger Jones, St. Paul’s Pazzaluna, Loring Park’s 4 Bells, the Northeast Minneapolis Bad Waitress, Lyndale Avenue’s Herkimer, and a number of others.