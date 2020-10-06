MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Birch’s Lowertown in St. Paul is shutting its doors for good later this month, and owner Burt Joseph says it’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Before COVID-19 the restaurant and tap room were doing very well,” he said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Unfortunately, when we were able to reopen after the mandated closure, we were the only restaurant in Market House Collaborative to do so and we weren’t able to regain any momentum.”
The shortened Saints season and reduced capacity rules didn’t help, Joseph added.
Birch’s Lowertown opened in 2018. Its last day of service will be Oct. 17, a Saturday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the restaurant and service industry. Other Twin Cities establishments to close recently include The Butcher and the Boar, Bardo and HopCat.
