MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Add Billy’s On Grand in St. Paul to the list of Twin Cities restaurants going into hibernation this winter.
The neighborhood bar posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it’ll close for the season next month. The last day of service will be Saturday.
According to the post, the seasonal closure stems from both the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uptick in violence in the Twin Cities. Last month, an argument outside the restaurant after bar-close led to a fatal shooting.
While the ownership says they asked the city for help and security, no support came.
“In an effort to protect the business, recover as much as possible, and to try to create longevity for the classic Grand Ave institution that is Billy’s, we’ve made the difficult decision to close Billy’s for the winter,” the Facebook statement said.
Several restaurants in the Twin Cities have closed since the start of the pandemic. Just this week, Uptown’s Chino Latino on the corner of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue, closed for good.
Meanwhile, Surly’s beer hall is another establishment that plans to close next month. Its closure is said to be indefinite.
