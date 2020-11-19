MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In a radio address on Thursday morning, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he will issue a new public health emergency which will extend until January 2021, as COVID continues to surge in the state.
Wisconsin is seeing a seven-day average of 6,400 new COVID cases. When Evers originally issued the public health emergency on Sept. 22, the seven-day average was around 1,800.
He said he will issue the new public health emergency on Saturday, when the current one is set to expire. He will also reissue Emergency Order #1, which requires face coverings in public places.
“It’s clear based on where we’re headed, we cannot afford to stop or have a gap in some of our only mitigation efforts we still have in place,” said Evers.
As of Wednesday, Wisconsin had 331,837 people test positive for the virus and 2,793 deaths. Hospitals have been overwhelmed in the state; last week, Mayo Clinic said its hospital beds and ICU units were full in northwestern Wisconsin.
“We’ve got a long road ahead of us, Wisconsin, but we need to buckle down and get through this together until then,” he said. “Call it what you want – flattening the curve, stopping the spread, staying safer at home . . . I’m going to call it what it is – saving lives.”
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday a new set of restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms, and sports. Bars and restaurants will go take-out only, gyms will close, and youth sports will be put on pause.
