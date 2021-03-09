MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that the state is expanding its vaccine rollout to include more Minnesotans as the goal of vaccinating 70% of seniors was reached weeks ahead of schedule.

Because of an increase in vaccine supply from the federal government, Minnesotans in the next two phases of the rollout — more than 1.8 million people — will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Wednesday. These groups include Minnesotans with underlying health conditions and certain essential workers.

Here is a breakdown of those in the next two phases:

Phase 1b Tier 2

– Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions.

– Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers.

– Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

Phase 1b Tier 3

– Minnesotans age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control.

– Minnesotans age 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions.

– Minnesotans age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing. These are defined as homes where people from two or more generations reside, such as an elder and grandchild.

– Essential frontline workers: Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up for the state’s Vaccine Connector, which will alert users when they are eligible and tell them where they can get a shot. In some circumstances, health care providers and employers will provide individuals with more information on where to get a vaccine.

Late last month, officials projected that 70% of seniors would have been vaccinated by the end of March. After that, the rollout was set to expand. But due to an increase in vaccine supply and the distribution of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state’s timeline has been pushed well ahead of schedule. Even so, the initial timeline suggested that all adult Minnesotans would be able to get a vaccine by summer.

The governor detailed the expansion in a press conference Tuesday morning, saying “now, we can accelerate.”

“We asked most Minnesotans to wait patiently while we protected Minnesotans at higher risk and got shots to at least 70% of our seniors. We will hit that milestone on Wednesday – well ahead of schedule. More Minnesotans will now be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning this week,” Walz said. “To reach 70% of seniors vaccinated is an incredible accomplishment in itself, but it’s not the end goal: we will continue moving full steam ahead until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”

Since December, more than 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota, and more than half a million Minnesotans have gotten the two shots required for the Pfizer and Modera vaccines.