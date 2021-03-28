MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz will present his third State of the State address Sunday evening.
The governor will speak from his former social studies classroom at Manakto West High School.
The address was postponed from its original date after Walz went into quarantine when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
You can watch it live starting at 6 p.m. on CBSN Minnesota.
More On WCCO.com:
- 16- & 17-Year-Olds Can Only Get Pfizer, So One Mother Drove 18 Hours To Get Daughter Her Shot
- Last Embers In Minnesota To Close On Sunday
- Lakeville Police Investigate Violent Saturday Morning Assault At East Lake Community Park
- Chanhassen Dinner Theater Scraps ‘Cinderella’ Plans Because Cast Wasn’t Diverse