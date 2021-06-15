MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that its first third-round pick of the NFL Draft, quarterback Kellen Mond, has been officially signed to the squad.
Details on the rookie’s contract have not been released. Mond, the 66th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, looks to be the team’s potential successor to Cousins at some point in the future.
The San Antonio, Texas native spent four years with Texas A&M where he started in 44 of the 47 games he appeared in. He holds the all-time program record for career touchdowns (71), passing yards (9,661), completions (801), attempts (1,358) and total offense (11,269).
Mond will wear the No. 11 jersey.
Also on Tuesday, the Vikings announced the return of defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.
