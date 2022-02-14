MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents in north Minneapolis are ready for the violence to end. The community on the north side is reeling from two recent shootings.

In one of those shootings, someone fatally shot Deshaun Hill, the quarterback at North High School, on Wednesday after class. Hours later that same day, a bus driver was shot in the head while driving young students home. That driver is expected to recover.

A group called Stop The Violence organized a car caravan. The event Monday evening was designed to raise awareness about gun violence and the impact it has on families.

“We need to be on these areas every single day, so that they know we are not going to accept this violence that’s going on in the community right now,” said Gemini Pollard, of Stop The Violence.

Pollard is on a mission to make sure the lives of young people taken by gun violence are not forgotten. He put together the caravan in hopes that it’ll encourage people to come forward with information that could bring peace and closure to those who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence.

“We’re tired of watching our babies die,” Pollard said, “We’re tired of the violence that surrounds us and our elders not being able to walk around.”

The car caravan started at Zion Baptist Church, where a few people spoke on violence and the impact it’s had on community. After, the caravan was slated to drive to sacred spots where young people lost their lives.

“We’re going to go to where D. Hill was murdered at,” Pollard said. “We’re going to go down to 36th and Penn, and then we’re going to end in Richfield, where Jahmari Rice was killed at.”

Rice was the student fatally shot outside a Richfield school earlier this month. Two other students have been charged in the shooting.

Pollard says the caravan rally is personal for him.

“I’ll let these families know that they are not alone, and I know how it feels to be alone, because I lost my little cousin, which is Terrell Mayes, a long time ago,” he said. “His murder has still been unsolved.”

It’s been a decade since the 3-year-old child was the victim of gun violence in Minneapolis. Pollard hopes his efforts will help families not have to go through years of not knowing and experiencing the pain his family continues to live with.

“Someone will come forward and be held accountable or will turn into someone that did this to these children,” Pollard said.