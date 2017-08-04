NTSB: Father-Son Team Were Moving Gas Meter During School Explosion

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Hart also said Friday that it will take time for investigators to get into the building and examine evidence. He says the building is structurally unsafe, and excavators need to remove debris before investigators can enter.

The NTSB is investigating because it has jurisdiction over gas pipelines. NTSB board member Christopher Hart says investigators want to know as much as they can about the contractor, Master Mechanical, and the oversight conducted during the “hazardous operation.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that the work was being done Wednesday at Minnehaha Academy as part of gas company CenterPoint Energy’s plan to move meters from inside buildings to outside for easier access.

