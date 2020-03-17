Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz ordered the closure of bars and restaurants to dine-in guests as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota spiked to 51. Meanwhile, the state Legislature also drastically scaled back its operations for the 2020 session, and Wall Street had its worst rout in more than three decades.
Here are the latest updates on the outbreak:
- 8:29 a.m.:Social Security offices will be closing to the public for in-person service.
- 6:59 a.m.: COVID-19 has killed at least 90 of the more than 4,580 people diagnosed with the disease in the U.S.
- 6 a.m.: U.S. stocks futures bounce around following Wall Street’s worst rout in three decades.
- 4:39 a.m.: The Minnesota House passes emergency COVID-19 investments in the health care system, providing $200 million for a response fund.
- 4 a.m.: According to reports, the Kentucky Derby is being postponed.
- 1:52 a.m.: Nordstrom announces that it’s closing its stores for two weeks.
