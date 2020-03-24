Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered residents to shelter in place and suspended all non-essential activities. Meanwhile in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is in self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has yet to issue the stay-at-home order, but he’s said it is an option as Minnesota confronts the epidemic.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 6 a.m.: Most Americans (57%) say the nation’s efforts to combat the coronavirus are going badly right now, most call it a crisis and see a months-long process before it is contained.
- 5:38 a.m.: An Arizona man has died and his wife was in critical condition after the couple took chloroquine phosphate. The additive is found in an anti-malaria medication that’s been touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19.
