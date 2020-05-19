Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is WCCO’s Day of Giving, and we’re working with Feeding the Front Line MN, a nonprofit that brings healthy meals from local restaurants to workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. To donate to the cause, click here.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:32 a.m.:
- 6:01 a.m.:Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are set to provide the first public update on the CARES Act, two months after Congress approved the $2.2 trillion federal relief package.
- 5:32 a.m.:President Trump threatens to make the suspension of World Health Organization funding permanent.
- 5:22 a.m.:President Donald Trump says that he is taking the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine, an antimalaria drug that the FDA has warned against widespread use, along with zinc as preventative measures against the coronavirus.
