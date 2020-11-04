MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Washington County will soon see more free COVID-19 testing sites.
The county is partnering with Cottage Grove to offer free weekly COVID-19 testing between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Monday at the Environmental Center in Woodbury.
There will also be a three-day testing event in Stillwater on Nov. 8, 9, and 10, conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health. The tests will take place at the Stillwater Armory between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The testing is free and open to everyone; no insurance is required.
The recent push for more testing sites is due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. On Wednesday, the state saw a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases, along with a high number of hospitalizations.
To schedule an appointment at the Environmental Center in Woodbury, click here. To schedule an appointment at the Stillwater Armory, click here.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, click here.
