MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to sign an ordinance into law Friday that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco in Minnesota’s largest city.

Minneapolis City Council will vote on the ordinance Friday morning, which seeks to raise the age for tobacco sales from 18 to 21.

Minneapolis will join seven other Minnesota cities — Bloomington, Edina, Falcon Heights, Plymouth, Shoreview, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park — in raising the age for sales.

Robbinsdale restricts sales of flavored tobacco to anyone under 21.

Edina became the first Minnesota city to raise the minimum age last May. Mankato’s city council voted against raising the age limit in February.

